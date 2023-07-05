Sharon Case's Excuse For Her Y&R Character Flatline Doesn't Hold Water

Sharon Case has dazzled as Sharon Newman on "The Young and the Restless" since 1994 and has become one of the show's most celebrated actors. For decades, Sharon was at the forefront of the soap's prominent storylines, but there was a seismic shift in 2022. At the time, Sharon was married to Genoa City detective Rey Rosales (Jordi Villasuso) and things were going great until his untimely death. After Rey's death, Sharon became a shell of herself. No longer was the talented Case featured in anything of importance. Instead, she was relegated to serving coffee and listening to the problems of all of her customers.

It's easy to be disappointed in the treatment of Sharon, but Case has spoken out about the state of her character, coming to the defense of her recent arc. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest's podcast, Case said, "I think that after a horrific loss like that, nobody's feeling very amorous for at least a year in reality. That's a lot to endure, and it's a big life adjustment that takes time. I thought it was told very realistically that she take that time."

Let's not forget, though, that this is the same show that had no qualms about bringing Diane Jenkins back from the dead after a decade and randomly appoints former surgeons to the CEO position of major media companies. Now is not the time to forget the show's genre and what stories they're capable of crafting.