Jared Kushner And Chris Christie Have An Unusual Connection

Everyone is connected in the overly-complicated, often corrupt world of politics. Still, out of all the politicians, who would've guessed at the long-buried link between former governor Chris Christie and Jared Kushner?

Jared Kushner is nowhere near as vocal as his father-in-law, but his time in the White House, marriage to Ivanka Trump, and family's shady dealings have all placed him under public scrutiny. Many public figures have a bone to pick with the Kushners, and none crave revenge like Chris Christie.

Christie's 2024 presidential campaign again placed him in the spotlight, and he's been all too happy to use it against the Kushners. Christie, who once endorsed Donald Trump, has decided to do a 180 for his campaign, digging up dirt on the famous family of the business tycoon-turned-commander-in-chief. Though Kushner has been known to keep huge secrets during Donald Trump's time in office, Christie has sunken his teeth into one juicy Kushner family secret, and if his recent comments mean anything, he won't relent any time soon.