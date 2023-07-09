The Most Over-The-Top Headpieces Worn To Royal Weddings

Royal weddings come with a lot of extravagance, but nothing takes the cake quite like the headpieces guests wear. In the United Kingdom, the headpieces are called fascinators and seem to serve no functional purpose whatsoever. Think of them as headbands gone wild.

The purely aesthetic headpieces are simply for adornment and have become a symbol of high-society women in royal circles. In fact, it's become a royal tradition for women in the family to wear hats, and fascinators certainly fit the bill. The late Princess Diana wore some epic headpieces and hats in her day, and the tradition carries on.

We're most likely to see fascinators at royal weddings because they've become synonymous with British status. "When it comes to a special occasion in British society, the special occasion is not complete without a hat," fashion director Hilary Alexander told ABC News. "There has to be a hat, it's part of the social fabric." And when it comes to these headpieces, it seems like the more over the top, the better.