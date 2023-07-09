Patricia Arquette's Daughter Has Grown Up To Be Gorgeous

Patricia Arquette is a mother to two children, her son, Enzo Rossi, whom she had when she was a struggling actress, and later, her daughter, Harlow Jane. She shares Jane with her ex-husband, actor Thomas Jane. A lot has changed in the "Severance" actress' life over the years, and she now has two grown children who have brought much joy to her world. But who is her daughter? And why is there so much fascination surrounding her?

Jane shares many similarities with her mom, one of the most obvious of which is her appearance. They are strikingly similar, and good genes clearly run in the family, but she is also a budding actress eager to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. She has already landed several roles, including an extra-special performance that sees her star as a younger version of her mother on the Apple TV series "High Desert." "I was excited and nervous for her. I wasn't on the set that day. I gave her space to do her own thing," Arquette told the The New York Post of her daughter's acting. "She did a wonderful job."

Fans of Arquette will be thrilled to know they will likely be seeing a lot more of her daughter in the future, and now that she's reached adulthood, it is time for her to make her mark on the industry. Let's discuss who Harlow Jane is and what you should know about her as she embraces life in the limelight.