Lil Jon's Journey From Rapper To HGTV Design Star

Everyone knows Lil Jon, the successful rapper with big hits in the early 2000s, including "Get Low" in 2003, "Snap Yo Fingers" in 2006, and more recently, "Turn Down For What," released in 2013. Lil Jon was born in 1971 and was always passionate about music. At age 15, he taught himself how to DJ, hosted house parties, and DJ'd at local clubs. After high school, he continued to DJ in all the downtown clubs in Atlanta. This is where he met music producer Jermaine Dupri, who got Lil Jon his start after Lil Jon made such an impression on him with his presence and skill as a DJ.

Years later, Lil Jon collaborated with the East Side Boyz and produced several songs, including the hit "Who U Wit?" which coined the slang word "crunk," meaning to get crazy and drunk, which was afterward used frequently in the world of hip-hop and still in general use today. Over the years, Lil Jon has worked with many other artists collaborating, spitting verses in the middle of their songs, and featuring popular artists in his solo work.

But despite Lil Jon's hip-hop appearance, he is a man of many talents who has seamlessly gone from music to TV.