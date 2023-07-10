Tragic Details About Vanessa Williams

The following references sexual abuse and body image issues.

Vanessa Williams stepped into the limelight at just 20 years old. In 1983, the then-college student wowed the audience and judges of Miss America with her beauty, grace, and maturity. After earning her crown, Williams quickly proved that she was more than just a stunningly pretty face. In the late '80s, she showed off her singing chops with a successful music career and later entered the field of acting. With iconic tunes and roles in television, movies, and theater, Williams has proven she's a force to be reckoned with.

Alongside her Miss America crown, she has Grammy and Tony nominations to her name. But behind all of Williams' success and achievements, there have been a number of hardships. From a humiliating scandal that took her crown to rocky marriages, the acclaimed actor has weathered many storms. Through it all, Williams has kept her dazzling smile on her face and delivered performances on screen that audiences love. She's proven that despite personal struggles, you can always bounce back. "The dust always settles," she told ABC News in 2015. "And once the dust settles, it hasn't changed who you are. You're still the same."

Let's take a look at a few tragic moments Vanessa Williams has bounced back from.