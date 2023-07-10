Valerie Bertinelli Was Never The Same After Her Divorce From Tom Vitale

With roles on hit tv shows like "Hot in Cleveland" and "Valerie's Home Cooking," it's no surprise that Valerie Bertinelli has garnered a sizeable net worth of $20 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Amid their divorce proceedings, Tom Vitale went against the couple's prenup and requested $50,000 in monthly spousal support with an additional $200,000 for legal fees from his estranged wife, according to People. The publication states that Bertinelli replied to this demand by asking the court for "an early and separate trial on the issue of validity of Premarital Agreement." The two settled and finalized their divorce in November 2022.

Bertinelli ended up paying Vitale $2.2 million. Despite this, the actor uploaded a video on Twitter with the caption that read "second best day of my life," to announce that her marriage with Vitale was done for good. She squealed in delight as she said, "I am officially f****** divorced. Happily divorced. Finally. It's finally over."

In the months after her divorce, Bertinelli went on social media and said that an ex had said awful things to her. Among her revelations, she said (via OK Magazine), "I have been screamed at so many times and told how fat and lazy I am." While Bertinelli did not give a name and said she was moving on with her life, some fans and the media believe that these things were told to Bertinelli by Vitale.