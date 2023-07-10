Jim Carrey And Lauren Holly's Marriage Lasted Less Than A Year

Jim Carrey and Lauren Holly's romance was short-lived but beautiful. In a 1995 Rolling Stone interview, Carrey gushed about his future wife: "I am absolutely head over heels in love right now. It's wonderful. Lauren Holly is absolutely the most beautiful woman on the face of the earth to me right now, and she is brilliant, talented, selfless, caring, loving, the best combination of everything you could ever think of." And while they seemed happily in love, the media had a different perspective.

Although Holly and Carrey reportedly met in 1994 when she auditioned for "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective," they didn't start dating until they co-starred in "Dumb and Dumber" later in the year. While their relationship blossomed, Carrey was in the middle of divorce proceedings with his wife, Melissa Womer, which led many to wonder if the actor had been unfaithful. The tabloids even began to label Holly as a homewrecker, and Womer added fuel to the fire.

In a 1995 New York Daily News interview, she said, "You don't have to be a rocket scientist to figure out what happened." Womer elaborated, "I personally think she may have been involved a lot sooner than they are letting on," (via Spokesman). And part of her statement can be attributed to the fact that the ex-couple had different ideas about when their relationship actually ended. While Carrey believed it was June 1993, she thought it was November. Nonetheless, Holly was the victim of numerous scathing remarks and invasions of privacy, which led to the end of her marriage to Carrey just nine months later.