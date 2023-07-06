Ashley Park And Sherry Cola Praise The AAPI Representation In Joy Ride - Exclusive Interview

This movie has a lot of AAPI [Asian American and Pacific Islander] people both in front of and behind the camera. What was it like to be on a movie like that?

Sherry Cola: It felt like home. It was a safe space. The trust between the actors and the producers and [director] Adele [Lim] and everyone on set — it felt like there was room to play and let loose.

Ashley Park: Yeah. This was my first experience with that. I'm so glad you said AAPI people behind the camera as well, and in positions of helming and leading the project. Actually, after this, I was like, "I must be part of 'Beef,'" because it [has] a Korean American showrunner as well.

It's not a testament to other sets we've been on not feeling like a safe space, but it was like, "Wow, for the first time, I don't have to navigate how to try to explain something to the people in charge because I can just focus on my character and our relationships and what is happening for the work." It gave us permission to be trusting and go for it.

Cola: Absolutely, and there's something, I want to say, addicting [about] when you work—

Park: Addictive.

Cola: Addictive?

Park: Addicting? No. Addictive.

Cola: Oh, I'm holding your pinky. I love it.

Park: Addictive. It's addictive.

Cola: It's addictive. No. Addicting.

Park: No, there's not—

Cola: I am addicted.

Park: Addicted. Nice, nice.

Cola: After working with such a beautiful AAPI set, you're almost addicted to that feeling of community and being on other sets that also speak the same language.

Park: I think "addicted" is a funny word to use right now. I think it's more about—

Cola: Drawn to.

Park: No, but also having the taste of something for the first time.

Cola: Right.

Park: It's like watching a little baby have ice cream for the first time. They're like, "Oh my gosh. How have I lived without this?" That's what it was.

Cola: Yeah. Cookies and cream.

Park: Yeah. Let's not bring addiction into—

Cola: Yeah, let's not get into addiction.