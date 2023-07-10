Donald Trump's Attempt At Taking Brooke Shields On A Date Was Super Awkward

Donald Trump has a reputation for being a little, to put it nicely, hands-on with women, so it's no surprise that at one time he asked out none other than actor Brooke Shields. Shields, who once suffered through a bad date with JFK Jr., gave Andy Cohen the full details of her bizarre interaction with Trump during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live."

As part of a fun segment on the show, Cohen and Shields played a game where he showed her a bunch of photos she'd taken over the years with famous people, and one of them was none other than Donald Trump. When Trump's photo with Shields came up, which she recalled being taken at a charity event, the actor looked disgusted and even gagged while looking at it.

When asked by Cohen if Trump was flirty with her, Shields said no before quickly adding that he did ask her out at a different time. She was then pressed by Cohen for more details, delighting the studio audience.