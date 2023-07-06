Why Hallmark's Andrew Walker Once Called Nikki DeLoach A 'Witch'

Actor and producer Andy Walker made his Hallmark debut back in 2012. Since then, he's become a regular face on the channel. Meanwhile, actor and producer Nikki DeLoach first played in a Hallmark film in 2015 and also has created a thriving career with the channel. Since their Hallmark beginnings, the two have starred in multiple movies together.

During this time, Walker realized DeLoach had predicted that the two of them would work together on a mystery movie before either of them had heard of "Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate." This prediction impressed Walker, who commented on DeLoach's ability to manifest things into being. "Her visions come true. Nikki Deloach is a witch," Walker said endearingly to Us Weekly. "She's a witch living amongst us."

DeLoach didn't protest Walker's comment but rather leaned into it, expanding on the visions she has and how they've played a role in her life. In fact, DeLoach, who loves working with Hallmark, had a vision about coming to network before she ever auditioned for a role.