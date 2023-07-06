Why Hallmark's Andrew Walker Once Called Nikki DeLoach A 'Witch'
Actor and producer Andy Walker made his Hallmark debut back in 2012. Since then, he's become a regular face on the channel. Meanwhile, actor and producer Nikki DeLoach first played in a Hallmark film in 2015 and also has created a thriving career with the channel. Since their Hallmark beginnings, the two have starred in multiple movies together.
During this time, Walker realized DeLoach had predicted that the two of them would work together on a mystery movie before either of them had heard of "Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate." This prediction impressed Walker, who commented on DeLoach's ability to manifest things into being. "Her visions come true. Nikki Deloach is a witch," Walker said endearingly to Us Weekly. "She's a witch living amongst us."
DeLoach didn't protest Walker's comment but rather leaned into it, expanding on the visions she has and how they've played a role in her life. In fact, DeLoach, who loves working with Hallmark, had a vision about coming to network before she ever auditioned for a role.
DeLoach's vision of the future came true
Nikki Deloach first had an inclination that she and Andrew Walker would work on a mystery movie together around late 2019, early 2020. Two years later, the two were cast for "Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate," and, later, the sequel "Curious Caterer: Grilling Season." "It's dropped into me, it's almost like something gets channeled, and I will have, like, a flash of an image of something — or I will dream of, like, a scene or something will come to me," DeLoach told Us Weekly. "And this was something that came to me, and I was like, 'I think you and I have to do a mystery wheel together. I don't exactly know what it is yet, but I saw it. I saw us doing this.'"
This isn't the first time one of DeLoach's visions came true. In the past, she had intuitive feelings about different career opportunities before there were any hints of them happening, be it a new partnership, a role in a movie, or starting a new project.
Walker and DeLoach have a great friendship
As for the future, Nikki DeLoach hasn't shared any possible insights publicly. We do know, however, that she and Andrew Walker had a blast while working together on the "Curious Caterer" franchise. During a Facebook Live, he shared that the two have a difficult time staying focused on set because they're constantly making one another laugh. "It doesn't feel like work when I'm working with you. It's just so much fun, all the time," Walker told DeLoach in the video.
"I truly love Andrew Walker so much, like, family," DeLoach told Us Weekly. "The fact that we get to go do that and work together and do these movies, it's so cool." Walker mirrored DeLoach's sentiment. "Hallmark is so lucky to have her. And then I get this opportunity to be working the most with Nikki, which is just such an awesome place to be," he said. "She challenges me. She's there for me, and she supports me. It's great. We got the same work ethic. It's a beautiful thing we got going on."