The Heartbreaking True Story About Ashley Judd

The following article contains references to child abuse, sexual assault, and suicide.

Once a prominent figure in 1990s Hollywood, actor Ashley Judd has at times had an uphill battle. She was born in 1968 into a family of performers, as the daughter of country music legend Naomi Judd and half-sister of Wynonna Judd, but singing just wasn't for her. Instead, Judd found success on the silver screen, known for her performances in "Kiss the Girls," "Heat," and "Double Jeopardy," and starred alongside some of the biggest names in the business. In the decades since her height of fame, Judd has undergone a stunning transformation, had a resurgence in her career, and opened up to the public about the struggles she faced in her life.

Judd's early years were far from ideal, and she's suffered insurmountable trauma and loss throughout her life. While her fame brought drama and unwanted criticism, she was primarily a victim of her circumstances and the difficulties she faced began when she was just a child. Despite her hardships, Judd has used her platform to raise awareness around the issues she dealt with personally.

From child abuse to her encounter with Harvey Weinstein, as well as familial drama and grief, here is the heartbreaking true story about Ashley Judd.