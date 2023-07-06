Do HGTV's Property Brothers Fake Their Shows? Here's Their Honest Answer

The genre title, "reality TV," is somewhat of an oxymoron. We all know that if it's an entertainment production, there's a little off-screen magic that makes sure the show keeps viewers interested and pleased. But, the audience is always left to guess just how "real" their reality show is. On "Property Brothers," the contestants are made out to be normal, everyday people selected from a pool of random submissions. The contestants are not by any means paid actors, but they are still thoroughly weeded out by casting directors to ensure they are likable and entertaining.

In the list of requirements for the 2019 "Property Brothers" casting call, there are standards that the contestants must meet to be considered. Some of these requirements are logistical like they have to be 21, seeking to move to a fixer-upper in the right location, have a substantial budget, and have availability on their schedule. But others are looking to ensure there will be chemistry on set between them and Drew and Jonathan Scott.

For example, they require you to be "Outgoing, energetic, opinionated and fun with unique stories to tell." In addition, they must "Be enthusiastic about working with Jonathan and his design team, who have the know-how to help create your dream home." The production crew tries the best they can to guarantee contestants will get along with the brothers and enjoy the process before they even step foot on set.