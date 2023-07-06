Meet Shemar Moore's Girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon

Hollywood heartthrob Shemar Moore has been a long sought-after bachelor for much of his 30-year career. After landing his role as Malcolm Winters on "The Young and the Restless" from 1994 to 2006, the actor went on to date Grammy-winning singer Toni Braxton and actor Halle Berry among others. He also hosted the resurgence of "Soul Train" from 1999 to 2003, later becoming a staple on "Criminal Minds" in 2005 as Derek Morgan, remaining on the TV drama for 11 seasons. With such an illustrious career and women lining up to date him, it looks like the star has finally found his queen in Jesiree Dizon, whom he has been with for at least two years.

While the couple keeps their relationship mostly out of the public eye, glimpses of their romance can be seen on each of their social media platforms. Dizon might've successfully taken one of television's favorite men off the market, but this blazing mama is no housewife. Her career in fashion has opened several doors for Dizon, and she is showing no signs of slowing.