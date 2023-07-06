Katie Cassidy Couldn't Wait To Star In Her Very First Hallmark Movie, A Royal Christmas Crush

Hallmark's Kate Cassidy comes with a long Hollywood resume, and she's been in iconic movies such as "Taken" and the 2006 remake of "Black Christmas." She also made her mark in the DC superhero world playing Laurel Lance on "Arrow" and guest-starring on its sister shows on the CW.

Now, Cassidy is trading in superhero costumes and intense fight scenes for the cozy vibes of Hallmark. She stars alongside Stephen Huszar in "A Royal Christmas Crush." While some actors may be intimidated joining such an iconic network, Cassidy felt nothing but thrill at being a part of the Hallmark universe. She told Just Jared, "I was just excited. Who doesn't love a feel-good movie? Who doesn't want to be a woman who gets swept off her feet?"

Cassidy also expressed how enjoyable the filming experience was and called the vibe on set "sort of a family dynamic." She mentioned to the outlet that she wouldn't mind doing more movies with Huszar, her on-screen and off-screen romantic partner.