Is Alanis Morissette's You Oughta Know Really About Dave Coulier?

Upon its release in 1995, many speculated that Alanis Morissette's fiery hit song "You Oughta Know" was about her relationship with Dave Coulier, a rumor so strong that Coulier himself even responded to it.

During an interview on SiriusXM, Coulier described hearing the song for the first time. "I'm driving in Detroit and I've got my radio on, and I hear the hook for 'You Oughta Know' come on the radio," Coulier told hosts Jim Norton and Sam Roberts. "And I'm like, wow, this is a really cool hook. And then I start hearing the voice. I'm like, 'Wow, this girl can sing.' And I had no idea, you know, that this was the record. And then I was listening to the lyrics going, 'Ooh, oh no! Oh, I can't be this guy.'"

After hearing the entirety of the song, Coulier revealed that he immediately went to a record store (remember, this was the 1990s) to hear the whole of Morissette's "Jagged Little Pill" album. As he listened, Coulier realized that there were quite a few references that could only have been about his and Morissette's relationship. At this point, Coulier said he understood, "'Ooh, I think I may have really hurt this woman.'And that was my first thought."