How Many Times Was Lisa Marie Presley Engaged?

As the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley had a distinctly unique life experience that oscillated from star-studded and thrilling to tragic and challenging — her love life being no exception. The singer, humanitarian, and sole heir to the Presley estate was never the same after Elvis died, a world-shaking moment in 1977 that she had to endure at only 9 years old.

Following her father's death, Lisa Marie began rebelling against her mother, prompting Priscilla to send her daughter to various private schools. Lisa Marie would later recall she never felt like she fit in at school, remembering herself as a melancholy loner (per the Los Angeles Times).

This loose sense of self, paired with the daunting shadow of her megastar father, seemed to manifest in her love life, causing irreconcilable power struggles and a long string of failed relationships closely watched by the public eye.