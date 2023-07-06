Erin Krakow Promises 'Action And Adventure' On When Calls The Heart Season 10

The beloved Hallmark drama series, "When Calls The Heart," will return for Season 10 on July 30, 2023, and it sounds like there's a lot to be excited for. On July 4, actor Erin Krakow previewed what fans can expect about the new episodes during an interview with TV Insider. She revealed that there are lots of amazing storylines in Season 10 because "there's still so much left to tell." The actress also promised drama as well as plenty of action and adventure, and heartwarming scenes with the show's children. "It's just a very full, exciting season," Krakow said in summary.

Not to mention, the 100th episode is coming up during the season, and according to Krakow, it will be a major event for the characters. She shared, "It is a celebration of our community, and we get to see everyone enjoying a special new feature in Hope Valley." The Hallmark star noted that rather than the special episode feeling separated from the rest of the season, it will actually be a cohesive part of the storyline.