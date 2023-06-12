Every When Calls The Heart Star Returning For Season 10

When it comes to success stories on the Hallmark Channel, it's tough to beat "When Calls the Heart." Making its debut in 2014, the series based on the bestselling novels of Janet Oke transported viewers back to Hope Valley in the early 1900s. At the series' start, schoolteacher Elizabeth Thatcher (Erin Krakow) arrives in town to take a teaching job shortly after many of the town's women had been left widows by a massive coal-mining accident.

Over the course of numerous seasons, viewers couldn't help but become enchanted by Elizabeth's journey and the cast of characters surrounding her. As viewers have surely noticed, not all of the actors who appeared at the show's start have remained. Daniel Lissing, who played Royal Canadian Mounted Police Officer Jack Thornton, left the show, while Lori Loughlin, who played widow Abigail Stanton, was reportedly let go in the wake of her arrest and subsequent prison sentence for her role in the college admission scam.

With the series' 10th season making its debut in the summer of 2023, fans are anxiously awaiting its return — and to find out which of their favorite cast members will be returning. We have the answers.