How Sarah Ferguson Is Being Kind To Herself After Her Cancer Diagnosis

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, was diagnosed with breast cancer recently, and she recorded the fifth episode of her podcast, "Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah" shortly after grueling breast cancer surgery. In the podcast, Ferguson talked about how her perspectives on life had changed, along with some realizations she'd had since the surgery. On a practical note, she commented that she was sitting in a super comfy chair for the recording, as she's definitely still recovering. Then Ferguson talked about how important it was for her, and for anyone facing a similar situation, to take things slowly and to remember to not try and be a superhero: "Take mini-steps and have the cup of tea. And trust people."

She talked more about the process of dealing with her breast cancer diagnosis and acknowledged that she heard people saying she was brave, but Ferguson didn't think that was quite the right description. Instead she said, "It's not bravery; it's not courage. It's about understanding that you're not going to feel as you did for a bit."

She also talked about the importance of not taking things for granted and being grateful for what you have — Ferguson even turned around on her way to record the podcast to go back and give her daughter Beatrice a hug and thank her for what she's done. She's also making sure to be kind and good to herself, treating herself like she would a close friend.