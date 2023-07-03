Details About Sarah Ferguson's Grueling Breast Cancer Surgery Emerge

On June 25, the world was shocked to learn the news that Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, was diagnosed with breast cancer. While the cancer was discovered during a routine mammogram before King Charles' May 6 coronation, information about the duchess' health wasn't disclosed until after she had undergone surgery and was home from the hospital.

Fergie was a patient at King Edward VII's hospital in London, where she had a single mastectomy. While the initial info from her spokesperson simply said the surgery was a success and that "the Duchess is receiving the best medical care," per The Telegraph, new reports detail that Fergie was in intensive care for four days after a complex procedure. "The surgery was very long — getting on for eight hours," one of Fergie's friends informed the Daily Mail. "She is very grateful to those who saved her and she feels very lucky to be alive."

Fergie's friend also relayed, "the duchess wants to thank the two incredible surgeons Christina Choy and Stuart James who carried out the operation and all the medical team who worked tirelessly to help her." Dr. Choy was the mastectomy surgeon, and Dr. James, a consultant plastic surgeon, implemented a complicated reconstruction surgery called the "DIEP flap" technique. This surgery often takes six-plus hours as a new breast is created from abdominal fat, and the procedures involves microvascular surgery, which reconnects 2mm blood vessels and requires a lot of precision. Due to the impact of the general anesthesia, Fergie was then monitored in intensive care.