Who Is Andrea Mitchell's Husband, Alan Greenspan?

Andrea Mitchell is a renowned award-winning journalist with an impressive resume. She currently hosts "Andrea Mitchell Reports," a news show on MSNBC. Moreover, Mitchell is the Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent for NBC News and appears on "NBC News Nightly News with Lester Holt." Since 1997, Mitchell has been married to celebrated economist Alan Greenspan. Born in 1926, the New York native was once the chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers for President Gerald Ford.

However, Greenspan is best known for being the chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System from 1987 until 2006. During his time in this role, Greenspan, who has a laissez-faire economic ideology, ensured the market remained stable during the 1987 stock market crash and the 1997 Asian financial crisis. Despite this, Greenspan's economic policies have also been criticized for doing more harm than good. Mitchell, on the other hand, has had nothing but praise for Greenspan.

Shortly before they tied the knot, she told The Washington Post, "He is so supportive of me intellectually and emotionally." She added, "He's so interested in what I do, what I think. He shares ideas with me. ... He is the least patronizing, least condescending person I know." At the time of their nuptials, Mitchell was 50 and Greenspan 71. Mitchell was previously married to a man named Gil Jackson, and this was also Greenspan's second marriage.