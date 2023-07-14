Gwen Stefani's Kids Live Incredibly Lavish Lives

Gwen Stefani has been slinging hits for years, but there's one thing she does better than anything else: being a mom. The No Doubt frontwoman shares three sons with her ex-husband, British rockstar Gavin Rossdale. Stefani and the Bush musician may have parted ways back in 2016 after 13 years together, but they still share their boys, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. We all know it's not easy when parents break up, but these kids seem to be doing pretty well. Not only do they have the constant support of their two parents, but they've also got a famous stepdad too, country star Blake Shelton, whom Stefani married in 2021.

Stefani and Shelton have an estimated combined net worth of around $280 million according to Hello!, while Rossdale's $45 million is hardly chump change. With this much money flying around, it's hardly surprising that the Stefani-Rossdale kids live a pretty lavish life. When they aren't ferrying between sprawling mansions with incredible views, they're hanging out on private jets and dropping some serious cash on birthday parties. Their famous parents may not be together, but they spare no expense when it comes to raising their boys in the best, most glamorous way possible.

After all, if you've got it, flaunt it — and if you want it, buy it!