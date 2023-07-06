The Cast Of Barbie And Their Real-Life Partners

In an age of streaming giants and increased cine-cynicism, the cultural phenomenon that is the "Barbie" movie is undoubtedly a rarity. The marketing for the 2023 film has been nothing short of genius, that remarkable feat of a flick that generates considerable buzz months ahead of its release. Amid all the turmoil of the past three years, there's no denying that we are in desperate need of some escapism. So excuse us as we pull up to the movie theater in a little pink corvette and over-the-top fits, because we are prepared to make "Barbie" our entire personality for the foreseeable future.

One of the most intriguing aspects of the film is its epic and ever expanding cast. Trust Greta Gerwig, the erstwhile darling of mumblecore turned indie auteur turned big budget directorial girlboss, to come up with an ensemble as scintillating as this — and one that's generating memes before the film has even hit theaters. From Margot Robbie sliding her arched feet into her perfectly plastic jelly shoes to stills of Ryan Gosling rollerblading in his kaleidoscopic finery (before being challenged to a "beach off"), the actors appear to be relishing their roles as Mattel merch machines. But as expected from Gerwig, the cast is comprised of both A-listers and up-and-coming stars ready to make their mark on the cinematic landscape.

As our collective feverish anticipation takes hold of us, let's think pink and have a look at the cast of "Barbie" and their real-life partners.