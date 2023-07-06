What We Know About Clint Eastwood's Relationship With Christina Sandera

Although both Clint Eastwood and his girlfriend, Christina Sandera, prefer to keep their private lives, well, private, they can't say no to a red carpet appearance. They made their relationship red-carpet official in 2015 when they attended the Oscars, Eastwood dressed in a tux and Sandera clad in a classy navy blue gown. Since then, they have attended premieres for several Eastwood-led projects, including "Sully" and "The Mule" — a few of the actor's kids and even his first wife, Maggie Johnson, joined them at the latter.

In 2014, an anonymous source told Us Weekly that "[Christina Sandera] lives with him in his house he used to share with Dina [Eastwood]," adding, "Clint's kids have all met Christina and like [her]." Over the decades, Clint Eastwood has dated several women who, like Sandera, are removed from the entertainment industry. He had a serious relationship with Jacelyn Reeves, a flight attendant with whom he shares two children — including actor Scott Eastwood.

In general, his exes have positive things to say about him. "I realized what a good actor he was after hanging out with him for a year or two. I thought, 'You are nothing like any of your movies,'" Dina Eastwood told CBS News, adding, "The closest character I've seen him play is Robert Kincaid in 'Bridges of Madison County' — the loving guy who shreds the carrots for dinner and does the dishes and says, 'Can I get you anything?' and 'Wanna dance in the living room?' That's Clint."