All About Clint Eastwood's 8 Kids And Their Moms

You could say that there were a few ladies that went ahead and made actor Clint Eastwood's day over the years by making him a dad. Clint, who is still working in his 90s, is one of the few living Hollywood legends, thanks to a long and illustrious acting career that began all the way back in the 1950s with country western films. He's also found tremendous success as a director and producer, receiving multiple Academy Awards for his behind-the-scenes work. He's also dabbled in making music and has been active in politics, at one point serving as a California city's mayor.

As far as his personal life goes, Clint's had some ups and downs. The movie star has been married and divorced twice, and he's been in multiple longterm relationships that ended because of infidelity. However, some of those romances did result in Clint becoming a dad to eight children, which he did over the span of 42 years. One of his daughters, Alison Eastwood, opened up to Closer Weekly about having the A-list star as a father, saying, "He always made time for us, even when he was working." She even pointed out, "My dad is a much more cool and laid-back guy than a lot of his characters."

So, who are the eight individuals who call the Man with No Name their dad? Here's what we know about Clint Eastwood's eight kids and their moms.