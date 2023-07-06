No More Kilts? Prince William Seems To Be Killing This Longtime Royal Tradition

William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales attended the second coronation event for King Charles III, held in Scotland. But the Duke of Rothesay, which is what William is called in Scotland, was notably not wearing a kilt. Wearing a kilt has been a longtime royal tradition when visiting Scotland with men in the royal family wearing a kilt when in Scotland for over 100 years, since the time of Queen Victoria. But it's not something William has done since childhood, according to the Daily Mail. Nor, for that matter, has his brother Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, but since William is the future king, if he decides to not wear a kilt in Scotland, that could be the end of the tradition.

Instead of a kilt, William wore robes denoting his membership in the Order of the Thistle, Scotland's highest order of chivalry. Admittedly, King Charles also didn't wear a kilt for the coronation event itself, but he did don a kilt sometimes during his Scottish visit. He and Camilla, Queen Consort were there before the coronation event for Holyrood Week, "an annual celebration of Scottish culture," as noted by the Royal Household website, which this year included a marking of the king's coronation. It was a day filled with pageantry and excitement, but King Charles' Scottish coronation was also marked by loud critics of the monarchy.