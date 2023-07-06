Miranda Wilson Exits Days Of Our Lives Again (But It Might Not Be The End Of Megan)

"Days of Our Lives" fans have been having so much fun watching Miranda Wilson reprise her role as Megan Hathaway DiMera on the soap opera. Wilson first popped back up on the sudser's spin-off series "Beyond Salem," and moved to the flagship show soon after. However, it has been confirmed that the character of Megan is exiting Salem yet again. Fans will see Megan for the final time in July. Wilson herself confirmed the news, telling her fans via social media to enjoy Megan's wrath while they could. "Enjoy it while it lasts. Why hold back from enjoying the mayhem just because you know Megan's leaving in July?" she stated, per Soaps in Depth.

Due to the filming schedule of "Days of Our Lives," Wilson actually wrapped her stint as Megan back in December 2022. However, because the soap films so far in advance, she continued to air for six months after her actual departure. Of course, just because Megan is leaving Salem for now it doesn't mean that she'll stay gone. In the past year, Megan has established herself as a big part of the DiMera family and become one of the show's most entertaining villains. She's even responsible for bringing Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) back to life.

When asked if she would ever return to the sudser, Wilson didn't hold back. "I'm not on contract. I would certainly consider it if asked," she told Soap Opera News.