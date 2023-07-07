Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Said To Feel 'Repeatedly Unlucky' As Their Careers Shake

Since leaving Buckingham Palace behind, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have put down roots in Montecito, California, where the former royals are raising their two children, Archie and Lilibet. In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are no longer financially supported by The Firm, signed deals with two of the world's biggest companies; Netflix and Spotify. In August 2022, Meghan released her podcast "Archetypes," which was produced by the couple's own company, Archewell Audio.

Unfortunately, this business opportunity hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows for the famous couple. Despite its popularity, in June 2023, Meghan split with Spotify after just one podcast season (reportedly without her paycheck, too). This comes a little over a year after her animated Netflix series, "Pearl," was axed before production. According to the Daily Mail, the Sussexes are feeling the burn from these failures and are said to blame the floundering economy in a post-pandemic world.

An insider revealed, "The word is that they think they've been really unlucky." However, the deal with Spotify was reportedly plagued by behind-the-scenes issues. It was supposed to garner the couple anywhere from $15 million to $25 million, but reports indicate that this split might affect how much money Meghan and Harry will receive. As a result of their Spotify deal fizzling, the couple are apparently being labeled as flops among A-listers.