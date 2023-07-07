Martin Henderson Clarifies Virgin River's Film Schedule After Getting Fans' Hopes Up
"Virgin River" has become comfort viewing for many Netflix subscribers over the years. The series, which is set in the small, close-knit titular town, follows the stories of several of its busiest citizens, namely the two lead characters Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) and Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge). "Virgin River" has already debuted four seasons, with the fifth quickly approaching.
However, Henderson may have jumped the gun a bit when he posted an update in July 2023. The actor is known for being one of the show's most prolific social media users, often sharing updates on his life alongside posts about the beloved Netflix series. However, when Henderson recently shared a photo of himself holding a coffee mug in front of a gorgeous landscape as the sun beat down on him, he mistakenly led fans to believe he was busy filming Season 6.
Obviously, Season 5 hasn't even started streaming yet, but fans were excited nonetheless. Of course, this was just a typo on Henderson's part, and he quickly took to Instagram to fix his mistake and explain to fans what was really going on with Season 6 of "Virgin River."
Martin Henderson immediately corrected his mistake
When Martin Henderson originally posted the photo he claimed that he was on set filming Season 6 of "Virgin River" in the caption. This, understandably, got viewers very interested. "How exciting that you are filming Season 6. This is great news, but what about the writers' strike that is still going on?" one person commented. "Awww seriously filming??. That is fantastic. I thought it would all be on hold for now," wrote another.
After realizing his mistake, Henderson returned to social media to correct his blunder. "Waiting on set finding sunbeams shooting season 5 ... sorry I originally wrote season 6 which was a silly mistake because we haven't made season 6," he clarified. Of course, fans who stay up to date on all "Virgin River" news know that Season 5 has already been filmed and Netflix has confirmed that it will be released in fall 2023.
In addition, Season 6 of the fan-favorite series has also been confirmed. The show was renewed for Season 6 in May 2023, per The Hollywood Reporter. Meanwhile, the current writers' strike has halted production on several TV shows and movies and may even be changing up the timeline for Season 6 of "Virgin River" as well.
What we know about Virgin River Season 5
Although there is some mystery surrounding "Virgin River" Season 6, viewers can look forward to a new batch of episodes when the fifth season drops in the fall. According to What's on Netflix, the main cast members including Martin Henderson, Alexandra Breckenridge, Annette O'Toole (Hope), Tim Matheson (Doc), Colin Lawrence (Preacher), Nicola Cavendish (Connie), Zibby Allen (Brie), Sarah Dugdale (Lizzie), alongside several others, will all be back for Season 5.
In addition, the series has a new showrunner for Season 5. Patrick Sean Smith is taking over the reins from Sue Tenney. "We get into things that will be new and exciting, but still very much feel like the same show, but are definitely taking a more exciting approach to some of the stories," Smith teased Glamour. "A little bit louder, but not to the detriment of the comfort of the show. I want it to feel like season five will be next-level."
The fifth season will include 12 episodes and also features a Christmas show for those looking to get into the holiday spirit. Although "Virgin River" Season 6 is a go, it may be some time before fans get any updates on filming or a release date. Until then, there are plenty of past episodes to enjoy while waiting for Season 5 to be released.