Martin Henderson Clarifies Virgin River's Film Schedule After Getting Fans' Hopes Up

"Virgin River" has become comfort viewing for many Netflix subscribers over the years. The series, which is set in the small, close-knit titular town, follows the stories of several of its busiest citizens, namely the two lead characters Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) and Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge). "Virgin River" has already debuted four seasons, with the fifth quickly approaching.

However, Henderson may have jumped the gun a bit when he posted an update in July 2023. The actor is known for being one of the show's most prolific social media users, often sharing updates on his life alongside posts about the beloved Netflix series. However, when Henderson recently shared a photo of himself holding a coffee mug in front of a gorgeous landscape as the sun beat down on him, he mistakenly led fans to believe he was busy filming Season 6.

Obviously, Season 5 hasn't even started streaming yet, but fans were excited nonetheless. Of course, this was just a typo on Henderson's part, and he quickly took to Instagram to fix his mistake and explain to fans what was really going on with Season 6 of "Virgin River."