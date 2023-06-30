What Virgin River's Episode Titles Can Tell Us About The Plot Of Season 5

While the Season 4 finale of "Virgin River" answered a few lingering questions for fans of the Netflix series, it also left us with more mysteries to solve. Who is the father of Charmaine's babies? Is she ever going to give birth? Will Denny be okay? Will Jack and Mel have a wedding now that they're engaged? Luckily, we only have a short time to wait. Production of Season 5 began in July 2022 and wrapped a few months later in November; it's slated to begin airing on Netflix in fall 2023.

There have already been some clues revealed about what the new season will cover. One of the show's executive producers and writers, Erin Cardillo, revealed to Netflix's Tudum, "What you can expect from Season 5 is a lot of answers to the questions you have been waiting for." And fellow executive producer and writer Richard Keith teased, "There's some new characters coming to 'Virgin River' this season that will mix things up a bit."

Your favorite returning characters have even been spilling a bit of tea. Martin Henderson, who plays Jack, confided to Glamour, "A lot of stuff gets wrapped up, and then there's a whole bunch of new beginnings, new storylines. I can't give too much away. I know someone might move away. Someone might leave." And now, we can piece together a few more details based on the titles of Season 5 episodes that have been revealed.