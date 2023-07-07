Taylor Swift's Foolish One Is A Heartbreaking Anthem For Anyone Stuck In A Situationship

If there's one thing to note about Taylor Swift's songwriting prowess, it's that she knows how to hit where it hurts. A big part of Swift's allure to her fans is her ability to string together words that are incredibly relatable and feel like a good kind of gut punch. The lyrics can be difficult to read and listen to, sure, but when they're weaved alongside melancholic melodies? Best believe that we'll stream our hearts out! With Swift's "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" having just been released, we once again took a trip down memory lane to some of her most iconic tracks.

We're treated to six brand-new songs from the vault, too, one of which is titled "Foolish One," and well, let's just say that everyone and their mother is losing their minds with how heartwrenching the lyrics are. In it, Swift sings about getting the short end of the stick in a relationship — or situationship, rather — and how she's willingly turning a blind eye to her lover's red flags for the promise of a happy ending. Sound familiar? Yep, thought so.

Interestingly, the song may just be about one of Swift's more infamous exes (John Mayer or Jake Gyllenhaal? She'll never tell), considering how Swift came up with the track when she was younger. "I first made 'Speak Now,' completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions, and wild wistfulness," she wrote on Instagram.