Why Fans Think Taylor Swift's Timeless Is Her Most Classic Song Yet

Taylor Swift knows a thing or two about writing a love song, but you already knew that. The multi-Grammy award-winning singer seems to have perfected the craft of composing lyrics that would either make you want to dance the night away or sulk in the corner of your room with a box of tissues in one hand and a glass of wine in the other. The songs on "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" are not an exception, of course, especially the ones that Swift dug out from her famous vault of unreleased songs for the world to hear.

Any Swiftie can tell you that "Speak Now" is chock-full of tracks that are dedicated to Swift's former lovers. For instance, "Back to December" is supposedly about Taylor Lautner and their short-lived fling that ended up in heartbreak, while "Dear John" is dedicated to John Mayer. The six From the Vault tracks are still up for further interpretation, although fans are convinced that "When Emma Falls in Love" might be about Emma Stone and her relationship with Kieran Culkin, and "Foolish One," may refer to her experience with Jake Gyllenhaal.

But if there's one vault-harvested song that will likely reach "All Too Well" levels of iconic, it would probably be "Timeless," with legions of Swifties noting that the track is nothing short of romantic. Why? Because it may just be about the love story of her grandparents.