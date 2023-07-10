How Do Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos Keep With Up Pop Culture? Ask Their Daughter, Lola

Now that Mark Consuelos has joined Kelly Ripa in a full-time role on "Live," he and his wife both have to ensure that they are up-to-date on all things pop culture for their morning coffee talk segment as well as for many of the interviews that they conduct with their guests. And while it may be a challenge to stay on top of some of the biggest stories in entertainment, Consuelos and Ripa have a secret weapon; their daughter, Lola Consuelos. When it came to the "Vanderpump Rules" scandal, for example, Lola was quick to clue her dad in. Consuelos and Ripa chatted about "Scandoval" on their morning talk show and Lola fired off a text when her dad wasn't all in on being #TeamAriana. "Lola texted me when we were going in about the Scandoval episode, and she said, 'You better watch yourself. You better watch what side you're taking because it could be very bad for you,'" Consuelos explained (via People).

It seems Lola is the perfect person to help clue her parents in. Back in May, she graduated from New York University, and, as a recent college grad, she's really at the age where she's dialed in to many of the things that her parents discuss on their daytime show. And Lola takes her honorary role of pop culture advisor very seriously.