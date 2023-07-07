Barbie Dolls That Received Major Backlash

The very first Barbie debuted all the way back in 1959, when creator Ruth Handler introduced the blonde, blue-eyed doll in a black-and-white striped swimsuit. Ruth and her husband Elliot Handler founded Mattel after Ruth came up with the idea for the toy when watching their daughter play with paper dolls. In 1961, the brand released Ken, Barbie's boyfriend, who's served as eye candy and a companion doll. Other dolls, like Barbie's younger sister Skipper, have also been added in subsequent years.

Since the company was founded, Mattel has sold more than a billion Barbies, with different iterations of the dolls enjoying a wide variety of hobbies and careers. The Barbie craze was reignited once again when it was announced that Greta Gerwig would be directing a live-action Barbie movie. Unfortunately, not everything Barbie has been considered a good thing. The brand is no stranger to controversy and has been criticized for missing the mark with a number of dolls.

In 2020, for example, Mattel came under fire for what some considered its "ambiguously Asian" 2020 Tokyo Olympics Barbie. The company eventually owned up to the mistake, saying in a statement provided to NBC News, "Our intention to represent the Asian community with the Skateboarder doll fell short and we fully receive and recognize the feedback." Depending on who you ask, though, this more recent mistake was not the biggest one Mattel has made.