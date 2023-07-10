The Possible Royal Meaning Behind Princess Eugenie's Tiny Tattoo

Princess Eugenie is not considered a working royal, allowing her to be a bit more laissez-faire with her personal style choices. Just a little bit, though, because as a member of the royal family who routinely shows up in support of the monarchy, she still is held to certain standards. However, that didn't stop her from getting a tattoo.

Eugenie has a small empty circle inked just behind her right ear. It's not super obvious and is often covered by her hair, making it difficult to determine when she visited her chosen tattoo artist. Still, even eagle-eyed royal watchers didn't start noticing the tiny circle until June 2022 when it was (maybe proudly?) on display at a National Service of Thanksgiving in honor of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

Since the debut, speculation has grown as to what the tattoo means. Some believe it represents the Sovereign's Orb, that ultra-fancy golden globe crowned with a cross brought out for royal coronations, and honors her grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. But we're just guessing, as Eugenie hasn't acknowledged the tattoo, much less commented on its symbolism.