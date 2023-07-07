How Barbies Have Changed Over The Years

Over the years, Barbie has become more than a simple toy. She's one of the most recognizable brands, a fashion icon, and a global sensation. From the moment the doll made her debut in the late '50s, she's received her share of both praise and criticism. According to Barbie Media, Ruth Handler created the doll with the vision of her being an aspirational figure for young girls, and the plastic doll has certainly become that both for better and for worse.

To this day, the fashion doll has a grip on pop culture; "Barbiecore" continues to dominate 2023's fashion and beauty trends. And the "Barbie" movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is predicted to do huge numbers at the box office. But it's no simple feat to stay that relevant throughout multiple decades. Barbie has done it by adapting to the times, pushing boundaries, and of course, always keeping up with trends. These significant moments in Barbie history show just some of the ways Barbie has changed and evolved over the years.