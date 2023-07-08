What Andrea Brooks Did Before Becoming A Hallmark Star

Hallmark Channel viewers are pretty familiar with Andrea Brooks and her sunny personality. The actor has played Dr. Faith Carter on "When Calls the Heart" for over 60 episodes and appears in a string of movies for the network including "Romance to the Rescue," "Christmas Cookie Matchup," and "In The Key of Love," among others. Flipping over to the superhero universe, you might have also caught Brooks in her role as Eve Teschmacher on the series "Supergirl," with a crossover to "The Flash." Or maybe you spied her as Tanya on "UNReal."

Brooks always wanted to be an actress, telling Simply Entertaining she knew her calling early on. "I still remember being three years old watching 'Sesame Street' and other shows on television and wanting to be one of those kids! I wanted to be on the TV!" Growing up in Canada, she admits her childhood was a whirlwind of activities that included dancing, playing piano and trumpet, and being in a local theater troupe.

She was also a competitive figure skater. "I got up at 5:30 to be on the ice at 6 a.m. every morning to figure skate and train," Brooks told her "When Calls the Heart" co-star Paul Greene during an episode of his podcast, The Grass is Greener. In fact, it was her ice skating that eventually kickstarted her career in acting.