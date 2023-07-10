Sarah Jessica Parker's Stance On Botox

Since "Sex and the City" stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon reunited for the reboot of their iconic early aughts series "Sex and the CIty" in "And Just Like That," conversations about the actors' evolving looks have followed the cast relentlessly.

Whether it's criticism of Davis' facial fillers or praise for Parker's gray hair, audiences have a lot of thoughts about the iconic friend group's aging process. While there has been much speculation about whether or not leading lady Parker has undergone plastic surgery over the years, the actress has always been open about publicly sharing her personal thoughts on anti-aging procedures such as Botox and facelifts.

Though she says that she hasn't undergone any of these treatments personally, the actor is well acquainted with the ageist dialogue around women's looks, so she supports anyone who opts to undergo the procedures for themself. It all comes down to personal choice.