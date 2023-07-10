What We Know About Michael Strahan's Girlfriend Kayla Quick

From pro athlete to "Good Morning America" and cameo actor, Michael Strahan and his charming, gap-toothed smile have been entertaining and enchanting us for years. And we're not the only ones. After two ex-wives and an ex-fiancée, he's found a long-term love with girlfriend Kayla Quick; the pair went public in 2015 and have been going strong ever since.

Candid shots have been captured of the couple frolicking in the ocean on vacation, and out and about after working out, but their relationship has mostly been kept on the down low, with Strahan preferring to keep his romantic life private. Not even a deep-dive on his Instagram account produces a personal photo of Strahan and Quick loving it up together.

Recently, though, that seems to be changing. The couple appeared together, posing for cameras, when Strahan received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January 2023. In April, Quick and Strahan's daughter, Isabella, appeared in an Instagram reel ad for 100 Coconuts. Strahan is an investor in the company and commented, "Two of my favorite humans and my favorite Coconut Water! Perfect combo." In June, Quick was seen in an Instagram photo book-ending Strahan's twin daughters with him during a graduation celebration. And although it seems like Strahan may be starting to reveal more of his relationship, that grad photo didn't mention who or what Quick is to the family, leaving us to ask, just who is Kayla Quick?