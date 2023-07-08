The Love Story In Hallmark's A Royal Christmas Crush Is As Flimsy As Its Melting Ice Castles

Hallmark Christmas films have a standard formula that they use to great effect. The network targets audiences who want a feel-good film and its Christmas in July films help feed that need. But its latest release, "A Royal Christmas Crush," fails to deliver on this, as it takes a by-the-numbers approach to a faltering extreme. The movie is replete with missed opportunities and what should have been the most important plot point — and driving force of the story — is relegated to the last third of the film.

The story is basic: Uncle Karl (Charlie Ebbs) is designing an ice castle for a royal family from a generic Nordic country. He calls his architectural genius niece, Ava Jensen (Katie Cassidy), for help, so she travels to the country to lend her expertise. Ava had a mysterious past relationship that soured her on romance, but as she assesses what needs to be done, she becomes smitten with Prince Henry (Stephen Huszar). The prince recently exited a failed relationship, and his parents and their assistants are hard at work to find him a new woman to be his potential bride, pushing him together with a bland lady named Sigrut (Kathryn Kohut). As the chemistry between Ava and Prince Henry starts to heat up, his family works to drive them apart by tipping off the news media to her past scandal. Can the two overcome this obstacle and find true romance?

Well, of course. This is a Hallmark movie after all.