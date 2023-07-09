What Only True Fans Know About Hallmark Star Rushi Kota

While it is incredible that Hallmark has produced its first movie with an Indian American storyline, it also speaks to the challenges that South Asian Americans have faced in the movie industry. This is something that Rushi Kota cares deeply about. One of his primary career goals has been to break away from Hollywood's tradition of type-casting actors of color. In his interview with Flaunt, Kota explained that he felt proud of the ways that Hollywood is progressing. Kota remarked, "It's a very important time for people of color to be in Hollywood right now ... Finally, we get people of color really getting to tell their story."

He also feels that the Hallmark Channel has made this progress in a way that is authentic and inclusive with "Make Me a Match." While in an interview with Media Village, he discussed the process of creating the film. He shared, "It's also a fun story we're telling that's also part educational. They're not making cliches of anything, so it's a very big moment for me and South Asians."

