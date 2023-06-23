Rushi Kota Is Hallmark's Newest Romantic Lead In Make Me A Match - Exclusive Interview

What was it like working with Eva Bourne opposite you?

She was great. We had way too much fun on set. There were many times when Heather [Hawthorn Doyle], the director, was like, "I need you guys to stop laughing so we can really get through." She [Bourne] is extremely talented, and she's so fun to be around. She has this quality where she knows how to have fun on set but also knows when to bring it right in. When the director yells "cut" or "action," she's right there with it. That was really fun to see that shift in her. I was like, "Oh yeah, that's cool." I was doing that, too, and we both were right there with each other, and there was so much chemistry between us. That was really fun.

Do you have any memorable moments from behind the scenes with her or with the rest of the cast?

There were so many ... the way this movie is structured, there were many parts to a scene. Usually, there's one scene, and there's a beginning, middle, and end, but for the purposes of the way this was written, especially during an engagement scene or a wedding scene, there were a lot of mini scenes within the scene, which made it into about a nine or 10-page scene. It was very daunting, too, those days.

I remember, during the wedding scene ... which was at the very end of the movie, we were shooting it on day three, and we had been through a couple of very exhausting days on day one and two. This day three happened to be [when] we barely had any lines. It was just us getting married. I remember having so much fun on that day, because you're acting and being with each other and being in the scenes, and we didn't have much to say except we're both communicating and looking at each other in the eyes. That was the most amount of fun that we had. It was a lot of days of giggles and laughter.