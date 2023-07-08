Meghan McCain Claims Joe Biden Has Sunk To A New Low In Hunter Biden Drama

After Meghan McCain left "The View," she became a columnist for the Daily Mail. During her time, she's brought to the column a lot of the same conservative, and at times, controversial passion that she had on the show. Her most recent article focused on President Joe Biden. McCain has found fault in his relationship with his grandkids, saying that his "abhorrent refusal to recognize his grandchild [...] makes this White House truly depraved." She's referring to Navy Joan Roberts, born in August 2018, whose dad is Hunter Biden and whose mother is Lunden Roberts. Hunter previously denied being Navy's father, and a lengthy court case ensued. Including Navy, the Bidens have seven grandkids. However, McCain is calling out Joe and Jill Biden for seemingly not acknowledging Navy's existence in their family.

McCain noted that the Bidens have hung six, not seven, Christmas stockings for their grandkids while at the White House. She also brought up an event where Joe talked about all of his grandkids, but didn't mention Navy. She seems to be referring to a "Take Your Child to Work Day" event at the White House, and McCain was right that Navy wasn't named then, via YouTube. This isn't the first time that she has attacked the Biden family with her Daily Mail column, but when McCain referred to Hunter as a nepo baby, it didn't go over well.