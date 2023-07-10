All The Stars Who Exited Virgin River Ahead Of Season 5

To go ahead and get the most pressing question out of the way: Yes, Mel and Jack will be returning to continue their developing love story in "Virgin River." Now that we've finally gotten the answer to who the father of Mel's long-awaited pregnancy is, it looks like the show's leading couple will have a moment of peace.

Fan favorites whose stories ended with dramatic cliffhangers will all be back in the upcoming season, according to a pic shared by the series' official Instagram account. Annette O'Toole (Hope), Colin Lawrence (Preacher), and Tim Matheson (Doc) will all be back to continue their storylines. We can expect to see the return of all the core characters from Season 4, although the main plot of Season 5 is yet to be revealed. Lauren Hammersley, who plays Charmaine Roberts, wasn't pictured in the Insta photo, but we can assume she'll also make appearance since Season 4 revealed her character's huge secret.

However, one star who wasn't pictured at the table read has confirmed that he won't be returning for Season 5. Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey, who plays Ricky, says his character isn't coming back anytime soon after leaving Virgin River to join the Marines. Talking with Express, Gurnsey said, "[H]e needs to move out of the way so other plot lines can develop." He added that Ricky would be away "at least a season."