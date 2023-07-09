Filming Season 5 Of Virgin River Was No Easy Task For Alexandra Breckenridge

With new faces confirmed for Season 5 of "Virgin River," the excitement fans are experiencing for new episodes of the Netflix drama is only building. However, filming for the hit series hasn't all been smooth sailing. Actor Alexandra Breckenridge, who plays Mel Monroe on the show, revealed that quite a few things went wrong for her behind the scenes when shooting the upcoming season.

Per Hello! Magazine, Breckenridge went live on Instagram at an autograph signing event and revealed she had a tough time while filming Season 5 due to a burst pipe. "I went to visit my family and I told the owner of the B&B that I was leaving and when I came back, she failed to mention the fact that a pipe had burst in the house," Breckenridge told fans.

Arriving back at the property, she was shocked to find it completely different than she'd left it. She recalled seeing caution tape around the house, furniture moved around, and dehumidifiers set up throughout to try and remove the water that had come in. What made a stressful situation even worse was the fact that the owner never bothered to contact her to let her know this had happened. Needless to say, she left the B&B, but this incident was only one that put a damper on her "Virgin River" filming experience.

