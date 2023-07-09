A Look At What Happened To Reviver After Shark Tank

One day, Ben Kusin walked into a convenience store, annoyed at the smoke scent clinging to his shirt. He noticed the store had plenty of mints and refreshers for the mouth, but he was craving something similar for his clothes. That was the inspiration behind Reviver, a company started by Ben in 2012.

Ben and Eric Kusin appeared on Season 6, Episode 4 of "Shark Tank," bright-eyed and hopeful for $150,000 for a 5% stake in their refreshing start-up. To kick off their presentation, they asked Lori Greiner to be their assistant. They put on a shirt that had been "marinating" in a freezer bag of burgers and fries and then wiped the shirt down with Reviver. To all of the Sharks' surprise, Lori noted that the product did indeed make the shirt smell better.

With the question of if the product worked out of the way, some of the Sharks were curious about how much Ben and Eric already invested in their wipes. Reluctantly and after some pushing, the brothers admitted that they received a "family investment" of $2 million from their dad. Their dad just so happens to be Gary Kusin, the co-founder of the gaming retail store GameStop, and he's also an equity partner in their business (via Business Insider). In a now-famous moment, Barbara Corcoran backed out quickly after the reveal, stating that she doesn't invest in "rich kids' businesses."