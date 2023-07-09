The Plastic Surgery Procedure Gisele Bündchen Regrets

Between 2002 and 2016, Gisele Bündchen graced the covers of over a thousand magazines, including Vogue, Esquire, Forbes, Allure, and Time. Famously dubbed the "King Midas of Fashion," she has been one of the highest-paid models for years. Although Bündchen walked away from the modeling world in 2015, she has remained in the spotlight. Today, she's a Goodwill ambassador, philanthropist, book author, and entrepreneur.

In 2018, Bündchen published "Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life" to share her story and the challenges she faced. In her memoir, she confessed to having had cosmetic surgery in 2015, a decision she came to regret. "When I woke up, I was like, 'What have I done?' I felt like I was living in a body I didn't recognize," Bündchen told People. "For the first year, I wore [baggy] clothes because I felt uncomfortable," she added.

Last year, nurse practitioner Jennifer Leebow told Life & Style that Bündchen might also have had a brow lift and fillers, but the former model didn't confirm these rumors. However, the supermodel talked openly about the one cosmetic procedure she regretted for years.