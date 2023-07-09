Jeffrey Carlson, All My Children Actor, Dead At 48

Jeffrey Carlson, who played the first transgender character on daytime television, has died. The news was released on Twitter via Adam Feldman, a theater critic, who wrote: "RIP Jeffrey Carlson, 48, exposed-nerve star of Broadway (Billy in The Goat, Marilyn in Taboo) and TV (the groundbreaking trans character Zoe on All My Children). A powerful actor and a painful loss." No other information, such as the cause or time of death, is known at the time of publication.

Carlson made strides in his performance of Zoe on the soap opera "All My Children," which ran from 1970 to 2011, with a continuation released in 2013. He himself was not trans but broke barriers for the future of trans and non-binary performers in soap operas. He appeared on the show in the early 2000s.

The actor was a well-rounded performer, with experience across the screen and the stage. Aside from his career as a soap star, he was also a prolific Broadway performer.