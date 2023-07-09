A Look At Kenny Chesney's Private Relationship With Girlfriend Mary Nolan

Award-winning musician Kenny Chesney may be one of the most notable names in country, but he does a great job of keeping his personal life under wraps. This could be largely due to invasive tabloids in the early 2000s over his sexuality. In a 2007 "60 Minutes" interview, Chesney slammed rumors that he was gay, and made it clear that he was not interested in constantly having to defend his sexuality. "No, I'm not gay, but I didn't want to draw any more attention to it. I didn't have to prove to anybody that I wasn't. I didn't feel like I really did," he explained (via Hollywood Life).

The rumor was sparked after he and his former wife, Renee Zellweger, announced their break up in September 2015. By December of that year, they'd annulled the marriage, citing fraud. According to Chesney, the couple chose to list "fraud" as the reason because they felt it would lead to a quick annulment. Unfortunately, once people learned of their way of ending the marriage, the whispers began.

Chesney, who is said to be worth around $190 million, has since moved on to longtime girlfriend Mary Nolan. He has chosen to divulge very little about her and their time together. Likely learning from the media circus surrounding his prior relationship, the private union has seemingly worked well for them.